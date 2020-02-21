Video shows police fire tasers, rubber bullet in New Westminster takedown

Send this page to someone via email

New Westminster police say officers used tasers and a “less lethal extended range weapon” (ARWEN gun) to take down an aggressive man on Friday.

The incident happened near 8th and Columbia streets shortly before 11:45 a.m., and was captured on video.

According to police, the man was displaying “assaultive and threatening behaviour,” prompting the responding offer to call for backup.

“When additional officers arrived the male produced a weapon,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott in a media release.

Scott said when the man refused officers’ commands, police deployed the energy weapons, which were ineffective, at which point they used the ARWEN, which fires blunt projectiles.

Video from the scene shows a group of officers approaching the man with weapons drawn.

At least one of the officers can be heard activating a taser, which the suspect appears to shrug off before slipping through a section of fence.

Another officer shoots the range weapon, at which point the suspect drops and can be heard yelling as officers hold him down on the sidewalk.

Police say the man suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

He remains in custody, and police say they’re considering recommending charges of assault.