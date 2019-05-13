Video captures armed police using flashbangs in dramatic Vancouver takedown

A Vancouver driver captured dramatic video of a police takedown in evening traffic last week.

The witness who provided the video and asked not to be named out of concern for their safety said it happened around 6:30 p.m. last Thursday, on 41st Avenue near Knight Street.

“Came to a stop at a light on 41st and Knight just across from the Shell Gas station and Duffin’s where I saw a person holding a gun pointing at a car just two car lengths away from us,” the witness said in an email.

“At first I thought it was a suspect or someone shooting an action movie until I heard sirens coming from behind and an unmarked SUV pulling up in front of us.”

In the video, several people with long guns can be seen leaping out of the SUV before two loud bangs go off and smoke drifts up from the suspect vehicle.

The officers then surround the vehicle before the video ends.

According to Vancouver police, the video shows the city’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) using “loud distraction devices” to arrest a 38-year-old man who has a history of domestic violence and threats.

“The man was arrested for offences that he had allegedly committed. Investigators also had concerns for the potential of a continuation of criminal offences,” said Sgt. Jason Robilarrd.

Robillard wouldn’t specify what led the ERT to swoop in on the man, but said police believe they used appropriate force stopping him the way they did in traffic.

“That usually has to do with an indication that there may be weapons involved or things like that. And so the timing of when we decided to make the arrest was the best possible location for our members to make the arrest,” he said.

“Typically we use those distraction devices when there is a threat of a weapon to the car.”

Robillard could not confirm if a weapon was found in the vehicle.

The suspect was not injured during the arrest and remains in custody, according to Robillard. He said the investigation is ongoing, but charges are being recommended, including making threats.

The witness told Global News he’s still trying to wrap his head around what he saw.

“I was in shock how all this was going on in broad daylight,” he said.

“I’ve never seen something like this in person before. Usually just in movies.”