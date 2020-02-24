WATCH LIVE: B.C. money laundering inquiry

Send this page to someone via email

An inquiry into money laundering in B.C. begins Monday.

The public inquiry was called by Premier John Horgan last May after intense media pressure for people to be held accountable for widespread money laundering in B.C.’s casinos, housing market and luxury car industry.

The first set of hearings, which will allow participants to address Commissioner Austin Cullen and to set out the issues and matters that participants would like to see the inquiry address, will run from Feb. 24 to 26 at the Federal Court of Canada in Vancouver.

The second set of hearings, which will include an overview of the topic of money laundering and regulatory models, and will aim to quantify the extent of money laundering activity in B.C., will run from May 25 to June 26.

The main hearings are expected to run from Sept. 8 to Dec. 22.

Commissioner Cullen has been asked to report back by May 2021.

Here is the order of participants:

Ministry of Attorney General – Gaming Policy Enforcement Branch and Ministry of Attorney General – Ministry of Finance Government of Canada Law Society of BC British Columbia Government & Service Employees’ Union British Columbia Lottery Corporation Great Canadian Gaming Corporation James Lightbody Robert Kroeker Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Ltd. Canadian Gaming Association Society of Notaries Public of BC BMW Coalition: Transparency International Canada (TI Canada) Canadians For Tax Fairness (C4TF)Publish What you Pay Canada (PWYP) BC Real Estate Association British Columbia Civil Liberties Association Canadian Bar Association, BC Branch and Criminal Defence Advocacy Society