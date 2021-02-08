Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
February 8 2021 9:06pm
02:37

Former head of B.C. gambling regulator testifies at Cullen Commission

The former head of the B.C. gambling regulator testified at the Cullen Commission today, answering more questions about money laundering in B.C. casinos. John Hua reports.

