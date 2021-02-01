Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
February 1 2021 9:59pm
02:39

BCLC insiders testify at Cullen Commission

One current and one former executive with the B.C. Lottery Corporation testified at the Cullen Commission into money laundering Monday. John Hua reports.

