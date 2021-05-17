Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 17 2021 9:51pm
03:17

Evidentiary phase of Cullen Commission wraps

After more than 130 days and 200 witnesses, the evidentiary phase of the Cullen Commission into money laundering has wrapped up. The commissioner’s report is now due by December 15. John Hua reports.

