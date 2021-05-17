Global News Hour at 6 BC May 17 2021 9:51pm 03:17 Evidentiary phase of Cullen Commission wraps After more than 130 days and 200 witnesses, the evidentiary phase of the Cullen Commission into money laundering has wrapped up. The commissioner’s report is now due by December 15. John Hua reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7871054/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7871054/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?