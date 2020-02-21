Former Regina doctor guilty of 10 charges related to his substance abuse issues

Send this page to someone via email

A former Regina doctor has been found guilty of 10 charges by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan.

Dr. Jordan Velestuk, who now works at a family practice in Moosomin, Sask., was fined $15,000 plus $20,000 to cover the costs of his hearing and investigation. Velestuk, who was retroactively suspended for seven months, must also complete an ethics course on professionalism.

The doctor was found guilty of numerous charges relating to unprofessional and discreditable conduct between 2014 to 2017. This includes failing to maintain medical records for several patients and not documenting what drugs he was injecting into these patients.

In one incident, he dispensed ketamine to a patient without recording it.

Another time, he injected a patient with a drug that resulted in them being hospitalized. Velestuk later discharged the patient from the hospital as if it was his own patient, without letting them know why they were discharged.

Velestuk has a history of substance abuse problems. In 2013, he signed an agreement with the Physician Health Program that he would abstain from opiates, benzodiazepines and other controlled substances.

In part, he agreed to provide random fluid samples up to five times per month for a period of three years. As part of his recent charges, Velestuk was found guilty of providing urine samples that weren’t from him.

His other offences include prescribing himself medicine, billing Medical Services Branch for work during a time when he was not supposed to be practicing, and impersonating himself as another doctor and a woman named “Chelsea” in follow-up emails to the branch.

He also failed to record concerns about stolen prescriptions.

Velestuk was placed on certain conditions related to his substance abuse. He must abstain from using opioids as well as any other drugs or alcohol including cannabis.

He must provide witnessed random body fluid samples once per week for the remainder of his time as a licensed doctor in Saskatchewan, and he must provide follicle testing every six months — to be paid by him.

Velestuk can only practice medicine in a group setting and he can not prescribe anything listed under Saskatchewan’s prescription program.

If his supervisor or any physician raises concerns about his fitness to practice due to his addiction or recovery process, he agreed to voluntarily withdraw from practice immediately until the concern is resolved.

Velestuk previously pleaded guilty to professional misconduct charges in 2014 for stealing ketamine in 2012. His admission of guilt took place in March of 2017.

Global News has reached out to Velestuk for comment.