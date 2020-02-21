Edmonton doctors say long wait times for MRI and CT scans are getting worse

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton doctors are again sounding the alarm about long wait times for MRI and CT scans. They say delays are getting worse. At one local hospital, they see patients waiting over a year.

“How much would you like it if I would tell you, ‘Look, you may have a cancer, but I can’t give you a diagnosis for a year?’ It’s pretty stressful, I would say,” said Dr. Ernie Schuster, president of the Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association.

According to the Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association, the average wait for an MRI at the University of Alberta Hospital is now 375 days.

For a CT scan at the Leduc Hospital, the wait is 275 days, the association says.

READ MORE: CT scanner now operational at Leduc Community Hospital

Members say doctors have resorted to asking patients to pay out of pocket for private scans, which they say can cost between $375 and $800.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just tell them, right now, right up front, I say: ‘Can you pay for this? Because I really need this soon.’ Tweet This

“And if you’re lucky enough and you’ve got a patient who can pay, fine, we can move on. But if the patient cannot pay, then we have a real problem,” Schuster said.

“Some doctors we know have actually paid for their own patients to get it done privately because they just needed to move on with this.”

Schuster says MRI and CT scans are needed to diagnose someone with cancer, MS, or other serious health issues.

WATCH BELOW (Oct. 30, 2019): More Albertans are voicing concerns about wait times for CT scans in the Edmonton area. Su-Ling Goh reports.

3:07 Edmontonians voice concern about wait times for CT scans Edmontonians voice concern about wait times for CT scans

“The bigger problem is that if you don’t need to go to the emergency because it’s not emergent but it’s urgent — and by definition, we’re talking about something that should be done within 30 days, and everybody sort of agrees on that benchmark — these 30 days now have ballooned, in many cases, to over a year.”

He describes the delays as both costly and dangerous.

“Costly because of delayed diagnosis, and dangerous because patients actually may die if they were treatable at an earlier date. Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

“That by itself is a cost burden to the system because if you’re sicker, then you have to start a much advanced level of things. If it’s a cancer, or the patient may die because it’s not caught early enough.”

READ MORE: Albertans waited 6.5 months for medically necessary treatment in 2018: report

The EZMSA has written letters to express its concerns to Alberta Health Services, the provincial government and the federal government.

The group describes itself as “the formal voice of advocacy for practitioners in Edmonton Zone.” Its members include practitioners, medical staff at hospitals, continuing care facilities, Primary Care Networks and non-PCN-based community physicians, community based specialists, dentists and oral surgeons.

READ MORE: Alberta Election Fact Check: Did surgery wait times increase under NDP?

Alberta radiologists also told Global News that the wait for Level 1 “urgent” exams in the Edmonton Zone has gone from two weeks to seven weeks since the summer.

WATCH BELOW (Oct. 17, 2019): According to Alberta Health, the Edmonton-area wait time for a CT scan is the same as the provincial average, but patients tell Global News they’re having to wait until next spring, or even summer. Su-Ling Goh reports.

2:12 Edmonton-area patients say they have to wait until spring for CT scan Edmonton-area patients say they have to wait until spring for CT scan

In a statement, AHS said it is very concerned with increasing wait times for CT and MRI scans, and is “taking immediate and longer-term steps to improve access to these services.”

Story continues below advertisement

AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson said waits for patients in hospitals or ERs are stable — patients are being seen within hours, but admits waits for outpatients being referred for CT scans or MRIs are “too long.”

He said AHS is working with doctors so that priority is given to urgent cases and is also developing an action plan to reduce wait times with Alberta Health.

“Increasing wait times are not due to any policy change or government direction regarding diagnostic imaging, nor has there been a change in the budgeted volumes of CT scans performed provincially,” Williamson added.

Global News reached out to Alberta Health for a response on Thursday but had not heard back.