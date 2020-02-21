Mont-Sainte-Anne skiers suffer minor injuries after lift grinds to abrupt halt

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Several skiers have been taken to hospital after the ski lift ground to a sudden halt at the Mont-Sainte-Anne resort near Quebec City on Friday morning.

Quebec provincial police were called to the scene around 10:15 a.m. to help customers disembark from the gondolas.

“The evacuees were taken in by paramedics,” said Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau.

READ MORE: Hundreds of skiers evacuated from Bromont ski lift in Quebec

Bibeau said about 20 skiers suffered minor injuries from the abrupt stop.

It appears the ski lift suddenly came to a stop due to a mechanical issue, according to police.

The police operation ended shortly before noon.

Story continues below advertisement