Mont-Sainte-Anne skiers suffer minor injuries after lift grinds to abrupt halt

Several skiers have been taken to hospital after the ski lift ground to a sudden halt at the Mont-Sainte-Anne resort near Quebec City on Friday morning.
Quebec provincial police were called to the scene around 10:15 a.m. to help customers disembark from the gondolas.
“The evacuees were taken in by paramedics,” said Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau.
Bibeau said about 20 skiers suffered minor injuries from the abrupt stop.
It appears the ski lift suddenly came to a stop due to a mechanical issue, according to police.
The police operation ended shortly before noon.
