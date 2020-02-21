Menu

Canada

Mont-Sainte-Anne skiers suffer minor injuries after lift grinds to abrupt halt

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 21, 2020 12:41 pm
Several skiers have been taken to hospital after the ski lift ground to a sudden halt at the Mont-Sainte-Anne resort near Quebec City on Friday morning.

Quebec provincial police were called to the scene around 10:15 a.m. to help customers disembark from the gondolas.

“The evacuees were taken in by paramedics,” said Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau.

Bibeau said about 20 skiers suffered minor injuries from the abrupt stop.

It appears the ski lift suddenly came to a stop due to a mechanical issue, according to police.

The police operation ended shortly before noon.

