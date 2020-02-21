17-year-old charged following alleged car race that caused collision

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP’s Traffic Services responded to a call Friday of a vehicle that had flipped over on Highway 125, westbound at Exit 6 in Sydney River, N.S.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found two occupants of the vehicle had escaped without injury — both been wearing seat-belts.

According to police, the driver of the Chevy Cobalt, a 17-year-old male from Albert Bridge, has been racing with another vehicle that left the scene after the collision occurred.

“During the collision, a wheel came off the Cobalt, and the tire and rim became separated,” police said.

The rim, which got separated, went under another vehicle and caused extensive damage to its undercarriage.

As a result of the crash, Highway 125 was reduced to one lane for a short period of time while emergency responders were on scene.

The RCMP said the driver was charged for careless and imprudent driving.

Police are also continuing to investigate the possibility that the driver was racing with another vehicle, and is asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward and contact them at North Sydney Detachment, 902-794-5800.

Additional charges may be laid.

