Traffic

17-year-old charged following alleged car race that caused collision

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 21, 2020 11:14 am
Updated February 21, 2020 11:16 am
A red Chevy Cobalt had flipped over on Hwy. 125, westbound at Exit 6.
A red Chevy Cobalt had flipped over on Hwy. 125, westbound at Exit 6. N.S. RCMP

RCMP’s Traffic Services responded to a call Friday of a vehicle that had flipped over on Highway 125, westbound at Exit 6 in Sydney River, N.S.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found two occupants of the vehicle had escaped without injury — both been wearing seat-belts.

According to police, the driver of the Chevy Cobalt, a 17-year-old male from Albert Bridge, has been racing with another vehicle that left the scene after the collision occurred.

“During the collision, a wheel came off the Cobalt, and the tire and rim became separated,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The rim, which got separated, went under another vehicle and caused extensive damage to its undercarriage.

As a result of the crash, Highway 125 was reduced to one lane for a short period of time while emergency responders were on scene.

READ MORE: Man charged after fatal pedestrian collision in Halifax

The RCMP said the driver was charged for careless and imprudent driving.

Police are also continuing to investigate the possibility that the driver was racing with another vehicle, and is asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward and contact them at North Sydney Detachment, 902-794-5800.

Additional charges may be laid.

Police operation underway to stop illegal street racing in Calgary
Police operation underway to stop illegal street racing in Calgary
