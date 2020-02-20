Menu

OHL Roundup: Thursday, February 20, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2020 10:52 pm
Updated February 20, 2020 10:53 pm

NORTH BAY, Ont. – Luke Moncada recorded a hat trick as the North Bay Battalion upset the 67’s 6-2 on Thursday in the Ontario Hockey League, handing Ottawa a third straight loss for the first time this season.

Moncada scored the game’s opening goal 3:29 into the first period and added his second on a penalty shot midway through the second period. His third went into an empty net with 2:08 remaining.

James Mayotte, Alex Christopoulos and Chad Denault also scored for North Bay (14-38-3).

Jake Beck and Jack Quinn, with a short-handed goal in the second period, scored for the 67’s (42-10-1).

Battalion goaltender Joe Vrbetic made 28 saves. Ottawa’s Will Cranley stopped 30 shots.

FIREBIRDS 4 ICEDOGS 0

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Anthony Popovich turned aside all 25 shots he faced and Evgeniy Oksentyuk scored twice as Flint (36-17-2) won its 14th straight while handing the IceDogs (17-34-5) their 13th loss in a row.

KNIGHTS 4 SPITFIRES 2

WINDSOR, Ont. — Liam Foudy had a goal and two assists and Connor McMichael scored his 41st of the season as London (38-14-2) doubled up the Spitfires (32-17-5) to extend its winning streak to four games.

BULLDOGS 3 PETES 1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Marco Costantini made 37 saves and Nathan Staios broke a tie early in the third period to lead Hamilton (24-25-7) over the Petes (33-21-3).

COLTS 6 SPIRIT 5 (OT)

BARRIE, Ont. — Ethan Cardwell scored the winner 1:34 into overtime to lift the Colts (26-23-5) over Saginaw (34-16-5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
