Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Central Okangan report: $1 million average for new single-family home

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 8:29 pm
A new report has been released outlining the Central Okanagan's economic indicators.
A new report has been released outlining the Central Okanagan's economic indicators. Global News

The average cost for a new single-family build in the Central Okanagan is nearing $1 million.

That cost has risen by 5.6 per cent from 2018, according to a report done by the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

“We are a growing community, and when you are a growing community that creates challenges,” said Kelowna mayor Colin Basran.

“Supply and demand dictates it’s going to be harder to find a house, or homes are going to be more expensive.”

READ MORE: Report says Okanagan youth vape, drink, have sex more than B.C. counterparts

The report says the average cost of a new single-family home in the Central Okanagan is priced at $950,000.

Compare that to the likes of Calgary, which sits at $545,000, Toronto at $995,000 and the staggering $1.8-million average for Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

That $950,000 figure for the Okanagan is expected to rise with the new bylaw put in place by Kelowna’s city council, approving the increase of developer cost charges.

Developer cost charges have been doubled, now it’s around $14,000 but even that number will go up.

READ MORE: Coroners deem two fatal falls near Shuswap park accidental

“By the time you combine those [numbers] into the cost of the home, the home owner ends up paying GST on it as well, and so you’re looking at around $20,000,” said Cassidy deVeer, Central Okanagan Home Builders’ Association’s president.

The city says the developer cost charges are used for park development across the city.

“Council has found a balance between having new development pay for some of that. We have also created an infrastructure levy to help cover those cost as well,” said Basran.

“Also, we are using revenues generated in our parks.”

READ MORE: Dump truck snags overhead wires, flips over near Peachland

With Kelowna’s population rising every year and new builds on average going down, options are limited for new families looking for a single family homes.

And with the growing need for homes, up go the prices.

Lost teen snowmobiler found by Okanagan search crews
Lost teen snowmobiler found by Okanagan search crews
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganregional district of central okanagannew home buildsaverage cost of single-family homeOkanagan home buildssingle-family home buildsingle-family home Okanagan
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.