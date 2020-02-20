Menu

Crime

Video shown at Tess Richey murder trial shows victim, accused together on night she disappeared

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2020 5:02 pm
Sister describes desperate search for Tess Richey, discovery of her body
On day two of the murder trial for Kalen Schlatter, one of Tess Richey’s sisters testified about the desperate search to find her and the discovery of her body. Caryn Lieberman reports.

TORONTO – Security footage presented at a Toronto man’s murder trial shows him walking hand-in-hand with the woman he’s accused of killing on the night she disappeared.

In the video, Kalen Schlatter can be seen with Tess Richey at 4:14 a.m. on Nov. 25, 2017, heading down an alley towards the area where her body was later found.

Another clip played in court Thursday shows Schlatter walking back up the alley alone roughly 45 minutes later.

READ MORE: Forensic pathologist who examined Tess Richey testifies at Toronto murder trial

Prosecutors asked the Toronto police detective who reviewed the footage whether he ever saw Richey emerge, or someone else head toward the same area.

Det. Stephen Matthews replied that he had not.

Schlatter has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in Richey’s death. Prosecutors allege he sexually assaulted and strangled her in the hours after they met.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
toronto police serviceToronto HomicideTess RicheyChurch Wellesley VillageKalen SchlatterToronto Murder TrialDetective Stephen Matthews
