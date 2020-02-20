Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Elderly man dies after reporting chimney fire at RM of Springfield home

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 4:56 pm
Oakbank RCMP say an 88-year-old man died after reporting a fire in his chimney early Thursday.
Oakbank RCMP say an 88-year-old man died after reporting a fire in his chimney early Thursday. Global News

An elderly man is dead after police say he called emergency crews to report a fire in his chimney early Thursday morning.

Oakbank RCMP say the 88-year-old man called 911 around 3:30 a.m. to report a chimney fire at his RM of Springfield home, telling the dispatcher he was the only one living in the home.

When fire crews, police and emergency services arrived, police say the man was found unresponsive inside the home.

READ MORE: Police now say senior killed in Newdale, Man. house fire

Despite efforts to revive him, RCMP say the man died at the scene.

Police haven’t released a cause of death and say an autopsy has been scheduled.

The office of the fire commissioner is helping with an ongoing investigation into the blaze.

Story continues below advertisement
Flames burn after fire breaks out at condo construction site in Winnipeg
Flames burn after fire breaks out at condo construction site in Winnipeg
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPFatal FiredeadRM Of Springfield88 year old manFatal Fire RM of Springfieldfatal fire Springfieldman dead in fire OakbankOakbank fireOakbank man dead fire
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.