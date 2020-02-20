Elderly man dies after reporting chimney fire at RM of Springfield home

Send this page to someone via email

An elderly man is dead after police say he called emergency crews to report a fire in his chimney early Thursday morning.

Oakbank RCMP say the 88-year-old man called 911 around 3:30 a.m. to report a chimney fire at his RM of Springfield home, telling the dispatcher he was the only one living in the home.

When fire crews, police and emergency services arrived, police say the man was found unresponsive inside the home.

Despite efforts to revive him, RCMP say the man died at the scene.

Police haven’t released a cause of death and say an autopsy has been scheduled.

The office of the fire commissioner is helping with an ongoing investigation into the blaze.

