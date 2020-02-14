Police investigating fatal house fire in Newdale, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are working to figure out who died in a fatal early-morning house fire in Newdale, Man.

Emergency crews were called to the fire at the home in the community, roughly 224 km northwest of Winnipeg, around 5:40 a.m. Friday.

Police say one person was found dead in the home after the fire was brought under control.

No other injuries were reported.

Police say they are waiting for autopsy results to confirm the victim’s identity.

Wasagaming RCMP continue to investigate along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

