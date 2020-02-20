Ozzy Osbourne, Post Malone release 2nd collaboration, ‘It’s a Raid’

Send this page to someone via email

A day ahead of the release of his highly anticipated 12th solo studio album, Ordinary Man, Ozzy Osbourne has released a fourth and final single by the name of It’s a Raid and it features Post Malone.

That’s right, the British heavy metal legend, for the second time ever, has joined forces with the Rockstar rapper for yet another song.

Opposed to their last effort, Take What You Want — which served as a key pop track on Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding (2019) album — the duo have put out a quick-paced and pummeling rock anthem, which showcases the 24-year-old’s singing capabilities with the help of digital auto-tune technology.

In the urgent four-minute, 20-second track, you can hear Osbourne, 71, and Malone screaming, laughing and yelling obscenities at each other about going on a “raid,” as the backing guitar riffs continue to intensify throughout.

Story continues below advertisement

(L-R) Post Malone and Ozzy Osbourne perform onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles, Calif. Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

One of the exchanges between the two musicians goes as follows: “I want to see you go f–king wild / Go f–king crazy / It’s a raid.”

The rapid-fire song concludes with Osbourne screaming, “F–k you all!”

READ MORE: The singer of a KISS cover band caught on fire in the middle of a show and kept playing

Ordinary Man — Osbourne’s first in a decade — was produced by Andrew Watt. Watt, who also serves as the record’s primary guitarist, was introduced to the former Black Sabbath frontman after he produced Hollywood’s Bleeding.

Osbourne has released three additional singles and music videos from Ordinary Man: the No. 1-charting anthem Under the Graveyard, Straight to Hell, which features Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, and the titular single, which serves as a heartfelt duet with Elton John.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s a Raid is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Ordinary Man will be released worldwide this Friday, Feb. 21.