Gerard Loehr, teacher facing sex assault charges in Ottawa, charged in Saskatchewan

Gerard Loehr, a teacher facing 22 sexual offences in Ottawa, is now facing 11 additional charges in Saskatchewan.

Loehr, 57, is facing five counts of sexual assault and six counts of sexual interference after Wynard RCMP launched a historic sexual assault investigation against him in February 2019.

The allegations against Loehr first came to light in February 2019 when RCMP said they were contacted by a woman to report a sexual assault. Police said five more people have filed complaints against Loehr since then.

The sexual assaults allegedly happened at schools in Wynard and Foam Lake between 1990 and 1996, where Loehr was a teacher.

Investigators said there may be other victims as they are unsure of all the schools in Saskatchewan he may have taught at.

RCMP said Loehr left Saskatchewan in 1996 and was most recently a music teacher in Ottawa.

He was charged by Ottawa police in August 2019 with five counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual interference against five children.

Ottawa police said the assaults took place between 2000 and 2003 when Loehr taught middle-school-level music in the city’s west end. He also taught privately, police said.

Six more sexual assault charges and six additional sexual interference charges were laid against Loehr by Ottawa police in December.

Police said the new charges stem from incidents that occurred between 2000 and 2018, involving six additional victims who came forward after the August charges were laid.

Wynard RCMP said Loehr was arrested at his Ottawa home on Monday on the recent allegations and brought to Saskatchewan for a court appearance Tuesday in Yorkton.

He is scheduled to be back in court Thursday in Wadena, Sask.

Police in both Ottawa and Saskatchewan believe there may be more victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760.

In Saskatchewan, people should contact their local police detachment or the RCMP at 306-310-7267.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).