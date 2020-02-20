Extreme cold weather alert issued for the Toronto area as -19 wind chill expected

Send this page to someone via email

An extreme cold weather alert has been issued for the city of Toronto with temperatures expected to hit -18 with wind chill Thursday morning.

Environment Canada expects a 60 per cent chance of flurries with wind gusts hitting 40 kilometres an hour.

The weather agency predicts temperatures will climb slightly throughout the day but will drop at night and feel like -19 C with wind chill.

Toronto’s medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, released a statement saying the alert will remain in effect until further notice.

“Exposure to cold weather can be harmful to your health,” de Villa said in a statement. “Hypothermia occurs when the body’s core temperature drops below 35 degrees Celsius and can have severe consequences, including organ failure and death. Frostbite can also occur in cold weather when skin freezes and, in severe cases, can lead to amputation when deeper tissues freeze.”

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health has issued an Extreme Cold Weather Alert today for Toronto in anticipation of colder weather conditions. @TOPublicHealth #CityofTO news release: https://t.co/EPWtMEb4AI — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) February 20, 2020

A warming centre will open at Metro Hall by 7 p.m. Thursday evening and will remain open until noon of the day the alert is cancelled.

There are 24-hour respite centres located around the city that will provide meals to those in need.

The city is asking people to call 311 to report any vulnerable people and to call 911 if the situation is an emergency.