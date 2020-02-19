Hospitals of Regina Foundation launch spring home lottery, pediatrics the focus

Send this page to someone via email

A $1.4-million show home in Regina’s Creeks neighbourhood is up for grabs, along with $30,000 in cash.

Hospitals of Regina Foundation (HRF) launched its spring 2020 home lottery on Wednesday in support of children’s health care across southern Saskatchewan.

The four-bedroom bungalow comes with a four-season sunroom, fireplace, custom wine room and gym.

Gym. Daniella Ponticelli / Global News

“I think it’s very impressive…I think the first floor is fantastic and a great place to have people over and have bit of a party,” said Dino Sophocleous, Hospitals of Regina Foundation CEO and president.

Through the community, HRF has invested more than $27 million in pediatric programs. HRF expects to raise about $2 million more from their spring 2020 home lottery.

“The lotteries raise over $4 million every year. Pediatrics is key to the foundation, very crucial to the foundation,” Sophocleous said.

“About 20 per cent of visits to our emergency rooms are pediatric in nature…we see about 10,000 children in our pediatrics every year.”

Nicki Bayfield-Ash, Saskatchewan Health Authority’s director of maternal and children’s programs for Regina and rural areas, said the money raised goes a long way in offering residents proper care.

Living Room. Daniella Ponticelli / Global News

“We couldn’t do anything we do without the Hospitals of Regina Foundation. The money they raised and continue to raise provides the equipment we need,” Bayfield-Ash said.

“It provides in some cases the actual physical structure that we need — the rooms, the buildings.”

Early bird prizes are also available. Those who purchase a ticket before Feb. 28 have the chance to win a VIP trip to Maui, Hawaii or $10,000 cash. Tickets purchased before March 27 will be entered for the 7 Wonders of the World bonus prize or $30,000 cash.

Bedroom. Daniella Ponticelli / Global News

Tickets bought before April 24 will be entered for the Austraila and Audi early bird prize or $100,000 cash.

There are more than a 1,000 prizes to win.

For more information and to buy tickets visit the HRF home lottery website.

Basement. Daniella Ponticelli / Global News