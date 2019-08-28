Hospitals of Regina Fall Home Lotto launches new home in the Creeks

The Hospitals of Regina Foundation (HRF) has launched its 2019 Fall Home Lottery with a new home in The Creeks, and $30,000 for one lucky winner.

The home is worth $1.1 million and is a two-storey, 3,600 square-foot four-bedroom, three-and-half bath home.

For those who enter before Oct. 4, there are also early-bird prizes to be won including a $700,000 lake-front cottage on Pasqua Lake, a trip to the Italian Coast, a Mercedes-Benz, among others.

All proceeds from the tickets purchased go towards Regina’s hospitals, and new this year is a partnership with Mosaic on a $1 million match campaign, aiming to raise $2 million for Regina General Hospital‘s Mosaic Heart Centre which serves southern Saskatchewan.

The money will go towards the technology and equipment needed for proper cardiac care.

“By supporting the lottery, you’re enabling patients needing cardiac care to remain close to home while receiving high-quality care,” said Jeffrey Booker, a cardiologist with the Mosaic Heart Centre.

“Last year, physicians and teams in the cath (catheterization) lab performed more than 22-hundred procedures,” he said. “By purchasing tickets for this amazing home as well as many other prizes, you are allowing patients to receive the best care possible.”

The upgraded technology and equipment is only the start of better care in the southern part of the province.

“Technology is great, but without the talented medical teams, it obviously cannot do much, and of course, we cannot attract and retain our medical teams without the technology,” said HRF president and CEO Dino Sophocleous. “[It’s] very crucial we continue to invest.”

Mosaic will match all donations and revenue through the lottery up to $1 million.

The home and the cottage on Pasqua Lake will be open for viewing beginning Aug. 31.

Tickets are $100 each, three for $250, or $375 for a five-pack. A super-pack costs $525 and includes six Home Lottery tickets, 15 50/50 add-on tickets, and six 100 Days of Winning Cash Calendar Add-On Tickets.

Sophocleous said those hoping to get a chance at the prizes should not hesitate, as tickets sell out every year. He added it’s looking similar this time around.

“Tickets are already selling fast.”

