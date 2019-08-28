Edmonton $60M lottery winner sat on winning ticket for 10 months

Ten months after hitting the jackpot, the winner of a $60-million Lotto Max draw has finally come forward.

Bon Truong bought the sole winning ticket for the Friday, Oct. 26 draw. He said he checked the ticket the day after the draw and has kept his winnings quiet ever since.

“I went to the store and asked the clerk to print off the winning numbers — just to be sure,” Truong said.

“I took the printout home and stared at the numbers and my ticket for hours that day. I could not believe it!”

Truong said he realized what this money would mean for his family and wanted to make sure they were all ready for those changes.

The winning numbers for the draw were: 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 20, 30 and bonus 45. Truong moved to Canada from Vietnam three decades ago and said he’s been playing these same numbers ever since.

Truong has three young children and he said he’s trying to keep his new found fortune a secret from them so they continue working hard. He said he will use the money for bills, a new home and saving for the future.

“After those big, main things, I’d like to take my family on a holiday,” he said. “I’m not sure where just yet. I think we’ll try to go everywhere.”

He also plans to keep his job as a landscaper and continue playing the lottery.

“This time Lotto Max, next time 6/49,” he said Wednesday morning.

Truong bought the winning ticket at Pure Casino Yellowhead, in the area of 124 Avenue and 153 Street.

His winning ticket is tied as the largest-ever Lotto Max win in Edmonton’s history. In September 2017, Robin Walker and Brett McCoy, of Peers, Alta., also won a $60-million prize.

The rules state that lottery winners have one year from the draw date to come forward and claim their prize.

