‘I had a shot of whisky’: Richmond man celebrates after largest lotto jackpot win in B.C. history

A Richmond man has won the largest lottery prize in B.C. history.

Retired fisherman Joseph Katalinic says he plans to “live like a king” after winning the $60-million Lotto Max jackpot on July 26.

READ MORE: Paying attention to ‘gut feeling’ pays off with lotto win for Lumby man

Katalinic purchased the winning ticket at Richmond’s Seafair Centre.

When he scanned the ticket at a local convenience store, he couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I went to two different 7-Elevens to check it, to check it out again, and here it was three times and I figured, well that’s it, I’m a winner,” Katalinic said.

WATCH: (Feb. 28, 2019) Merritt couple wins ‘life-changing’ $25.9 million lottery jackpot

When asked how he celebrated his win, he said, “I had a shot of whisky and that was it, I needed it.”

His daughter was the first person to learn of his fortune.

Katalinic waited nearly a month to claim the prize.

Katalinic, who has lived in Richmond for almost of of his life, says his future plans include taking his extended family on vacation to Hawaii and visiting the town in Europe where his parents were born.