Crime

Photos released of suspect in string of Cambridge robberies

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 4:38 pm
Waterloo Regional Police released these images on Wednesday.
Waterloo Regional Police released these images on Wednesday.

Waterloo Regional Police have released several images of a man they believe to be connected to a string of recent robberies in Cambridge, Ont.

Police say that five convenience store robberies in Cambridge between Jan. 5 and Feb. 9 are the work of one individual.

The same individual is alleged to have robbed the same convenience store on Christopher Drive on Jan. 30 as well as Feb. 1 and Feb. 9. He is also allegedly responsible for robbing a store on Myers Road on Jan. 5 and one on Water Street on Jan. 23.

During each incident, police say a man would enter a store and demand cigarettes or money. None of the victims saw a weapon and there were no injuries reported during the incidents.



Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8927 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

