Crime

Brantford man facing charges in connection with cyclist’s death in North Dumfries

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 10:43 am
Police arrested and charged a 25-year-old Brantford man following the collision. Global News

A Brantford man is facing charges after a 48-year-old Cambridge man was fatally struck by a car while riding his bike in North Dumfries on Saturday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police were called to Dickie Settlement Road over reports of the collision at around 1:50 a.m.

They say the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old Brantford man was arrested and is facing several charges, including impaired operation of a vehicle causing death, operation with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 causing death and dangerous operation causing death.

Police are asking potential witnesses to call 519-570-9777, ext. 8856, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

