Crime

Trio of speeders caught going 50 km/h over limit near Cambridge intersection: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 17, 2020 11:53 am
In a space of six hours, Waterloo Regional Police say they busted three drivers in the same area travelling 50 km/h above the speed limit.
In a space of six hours, Waterloo Regional Police say they busted three drivers in the same area travelling 50 km/h above the speed limit.

In a span of six hours, Waterloo Regional Police say they busted three drivers in the same area travelling 50 km/h above the posted speed limit.

Police say the traffic unit was conducting a speed enforcement operation near Water Street South and Myers Road overnight Saturday into Sunday from 8:30 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. when they incidents occurred.

They say two of the drivers were travelling 110 km/h while a third was travelling 111 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

Police say that seven other drivers were also allegedly caught speeding in the area during the enforcement.

One of the force’s new Traffic Services Special Enforcement Teams was behind the speed trap.

Story continues below advertisement

Their creation was announced in early February with a focus on what they call ‘the fatal four’ — impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding/aggressive driving and seatbelt use.

Excessive speeding follow-up: how many licences lost?
