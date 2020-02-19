Menu

Crime

Orillia OPP charge 3 teens following robbery

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 4:29 pm
File photo of an OPP badge.
File photo of an OPP badge. . Global News File

Orillia OPP say they’ve charged three teens in connection with a robbery that took place on Monday night.

At about 8 p.m., police say they were notified about an assault that occurred in Orillia.

An investigation subsequently determined that it was a robbery, according to officers. Orillia OPP Const. Martin Hill told Global News the robbery took place at Homewood Park.

OPP say they arrested five teens in connection to the incident, three of whom have been charged.

Carson Bostock, 18, from Orillia, was charged with robbery and possession of property obtained by crime, police say.

Kyle Mino, 18, from Severn, Ont., was charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of an unauthorized weapon, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling and possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis or equivalent in a public place, officers add.

A 17-year-old, who can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon in a public place, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling and possession of over five grams of cannabis by a youth, OPP say.

All three accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia at a later date, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122  or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

