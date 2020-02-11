Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 charged for drug trafficking following Orillia traffic stop, OPP say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 6:13 pm
At about 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, police say an officer stopped a vehicle on Barrie Road and conducted an investigation.
At about 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, police say an officer stopped a vehicle on Barrie Road and conducted an investigation. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Two people have been charged for drug trafficking following a traffic stop in Orillia Saturday evening, OPP say.

At about 7:45 p.m., police say an officer stopped a vehicle on Barrie Road and conducted an investigation.

Officers say the driver was then arrested for obstructing police, and a further investigation revealed that the driver was in possession of drugs.

A drug recognition expert was called, which then led officers to believe the driver was under the influence, police say.

READ MORE: Orillia OPP investigating reported assault on local trail

Kaleb Saastamoinen, 24, from Orillia, Ont., was subsequently charged with obstructing police, operation while impaired by drugs, possession of property obtained by crime, three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance, two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking in a controlled substance and failure to comply with a court order, police add.

Story continues below advertisement

Saastamoinen was held in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia for a bail hearing.

Justine Docherty, 27, from Bracebridge, Ont., was also charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance, two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and trafficking in a controlled substance, officers say.

Docherty was released on a Form 10 for March 10 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia.

Orillia celebrates hardware store worker with Down syndrome on 25th anniversary
Orillia celebrates hardware store worker with Down syndrome on 25th anniversary
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OrilliaOrillia newsOrillia drug traffickingOrillia Barrie RoadOrillia Barrie Road drug dealingOrillia Barrie Road drug-traffickingOrillia Barrie Road traffic stopOrillia drug trafficking traffic stop
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.