2 charged for drug trafficking following Orillia traffic stop, OPP say

Two people have been charged for drug trafficking following a traffic stop in Orillia Saturday evening, OPP say.

At about 7:45 p.m., police say an officer stopped a vehicle on Barrie Road and conducted an investigation.

Officers say the driver was then arrested for obstructing police, and a further investigation revealed that the driver was in possession of drugs.

A drug recognition expert was called, which then led officers to believe the driver was under the influence, police say.

Kaleb Saastamoinen, 24, from Orillia, Ont., was subsequently charged with obstructing police, operation while impaired by drugs, possession of property obtained by crime, three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance, two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking in a controlled substance and failure to comply with a court order, police add.

Saastamoinen was held in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia for a bail hearing.

Justine Docherty, 27, from Bracebridge, Ont., was also charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance, two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and trafficking in a controlled substance, officers say.

Docherty was released on a Form 10 for March 10 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia.

