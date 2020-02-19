Notorious B.C. fugitive Brandon Teixeira to face extradition hearing in California

Send this page to someone via email

An extradition hearing for an “extremely violent” fugitive who evaded Canadian police for more than a year is scheduled to get underway in Sacramento, Calif., on Wednesday.

Brandon Teixeira is facing charges of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Nicholas Khabra in Surrey in 2017, and attempted murder charges related to a double stabbing in Maple Ridge in 2015.

The 2017 killing also left Khabra’s girlfriend with gunshot wounds.

Extradition documents have raised the allegation that Teixeira was motivated by revenge and a $160,000 bounty in the slaying.

The 28-year-old was arrested in Oroville, Calif., in December, after a 15-month Canada-wide manhunt that included a $55,000 reward.



The arrest involved multiple SWAT teams, and U.S. police say they used an armoured vehicle to ram Teixeira’s vehicle as he tried to flee in a pickup truck.

Police seized more than 11 kilograms of heroin, more than 1,000 OxyContin and Percocet pills and about 18 kilograms of marijuana at the scene, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Ridge Meadows RCMP are still looking for one of Teixeira’s alleged associates, 34-year-old Ricky Korasak, who is accused of helping Teixeira in the wake of the 2015 double stabbing.

Teixeira’s extradition is expected to proceed without holdups, as neither he nor the U.S. Attorney’s Office has objected to the process.