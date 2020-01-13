Teixeira associate Ricky Korasak sought for alleged role in 2015 attempted murder

Send this page to someone via email

Ridge Meadows RCMP have issued a public appeal for help to find an alleged associate of former B.C. fugitive Brandon Teixeira.

Ricky Korasak, 34, was charged last month with being an accessory after the fact to attempted murder and aggravated assault, in relation to an Aug. 2015 double stabbing in Maple Ridge.

“Ridge Meadows RCMP is making continued attempts to arrest Mr. Korasak but have been unable to locate him,” police said in a media release.

“Police advise that Mr. Korasak is considered to be dangerous. If you see him do not approach and call 911 immediately.”

Teixeira is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in the stabbing, which police say happened in the 22200-block of Lougheed Highway.

Another man, Shawn Gary Corbett, is also charged as an accessory. Corbett was released on $1,500 bail on Dec. 6 and is scheduled to appear in Port Coquitlam provincial court on Wednesday.

At the time, police said, two men were attacked outside the Haney Public House, one of them stabbed in the neck, after an argument with a third man.

Both victims were taken to hospital. Police said one man was subsequently released while the other remained in critical condition after surgery.

Korasak is described as Asian, five-foot-eight and 168 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, along with a tattoo reading “LAOS” on his right forearm.

According to an Oct. 2019 report in the Vancouver Sun, Korasak is one of 17 Canadians alleged to be part of an international drug-smuggling ring moving ecstasy to California and trucking cocaine back into Canada.

Anyone with information about Korasak’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

— With files from Sean Boynton