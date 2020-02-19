Menu

Vancouver police seize massive trove of cash and drugs from downtown apartment

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 12:00 pm
File photo of cocaine.
Police say they seized "millions of dollars worth" of substances suspected to be cocaine and MDMA on Saturday. Getty Images/File

Vancouver police say a welfare call at a downtown apartment led to the seizure of a massive trove of drugs and cash.

Police said officers and paramedics were called to the unit at 777 Richards St. early Saturday morning to check on the welfare of the occupants.

READ MORE: Drugs, cash seized from Vancouver home linked to Chilliwack trafficking operation

First responders arrived to find two men in medical distress, both of whom were taken to hospital.

While in the unit, police said they observed about $200,000 in cash and “millions of dollars worth of drugs” in plain sight. That led to police obtaining a search warrant and seizing the contraband.

“Officers located and seized multiple bricks believed to be cocaine, cash, approximately three gallons of an unknown liquid, and several ounces of a substance believed to be MDMA. The estimated street value of the drugs is several million dollars,” said VPD Sgt. Aaron Roed in a media release.

MDMA is more commonly known as ecstasy.

READ MORE: Highway traffic stop in B.C. nets $1.9M cash seizure

Police said the drugs had been sent to a lab for confirmation, and that investigators would likely be recommending charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police.

