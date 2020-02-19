Vancouver police seize massive trove of cash and drugs from downtown apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say a welfare call at a downtown apartment led to the seizure of a massive trove of drugs and cash.

Police said officers and paramedics were called to the unit at 777 Richards St. early Saturday morning to check on the welfare of the occupants.

First responders arrived to find two men in medical distress, both of whom were taken to hospital.

While in the unit, police said they observed about $200,000 in cash and “millions of dollars worth of drugs” in plain sight. That led to police obtaining a search warrant and seizing the contraband.

“Officers located and seized multiple bricks believed to be cocaine, cash, approximately three gallons of an unknown liquid, and several ounces of a substance believed to be MDMA. The estimated street value of the drugs is several million dollars,” said VPD Sgt. Aaron Roed in a media release.

MDMA is more commonly known as ecstasy.

Police said the drugs had been sent to a lab for confirmation, and that investigators would likely be recommending charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police.

