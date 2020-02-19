Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Rapper Pop Smoke killed in home invasion

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 12:49 pm
Updated February 19, 2020 1:05 pm
Pop Smoke performs onstage during day 2 of the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium on Dec. 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Pop Smoke performs onstage during day 2 of the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium on Dec. 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Pop Smoke, the New York City-based rapper, died on Wednesday. He was 20.

The up-and-coming artist, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was gunned down in his Los Angeles, Calif., home on the morning of Feb. 19, according to a statement provided to Rolling Stone by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Authorities responded to an emergency call at 4:20 a.m. PT after a number of masked gunmen broke into the Hollywood Hills residence and shot Jackson. He was quickly rushed to a local hospital, however, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Pop Smoke is best known for Welcome to the Partythe critically acclaimed lead single from his debut 2019 mixtape, Meet the Woo.

Less than two weeks prior to his death, the musician released his highly anticipated follow-up effort, Meet the Woo 2.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Caroline Flack’s family releases unpublished Instagram post

Welcome to the Party became a global phenomenon last August after being re-released twice with features from not only Skepta, but Nicki Minaj.

In the wake of his death, a number of musicians — including 50 Cent and Chance the Rapper — along with his fans, took to Twitter to express their condolences.

Here’s what they had to say:

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Jackson was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on July 20, 1999.

Many on social media blamed the rapper for his own death after posting his own address on his Instagram account a day prior.

Between two and six suspects fled the scene and as of this writing, have not been caught, according to the LA Times.

READ MORE: ‘Queen of Katwe’ child star Nikita Pearl Waligwa dies at 15

Global News has reached out to a representative of Pop Smoke and the LAPD seeking further comment.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Bashar Barakah JacksonBashar JacksonPop SmokePop Smoke deadPop Smoke deathPop Smoke home invasionPop Smoke murderPop Smoke rapperWhat happened to Pop SmokeWho was Pop Smoke
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.