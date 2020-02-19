Rapper Pop Smoke killed in home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

Pop Smoke, the New York City-based rapper, died on Wednesday. He was 20.

The up-and-coming artist, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was gunned down in his Los Angeles, Calif., home on the morning of Feb. 19, according to a statement provided to Rolling Stone by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Authorities responded to an emergency call at 4:20 a.m. PT after a number of masked gunmen broke into the Hollywood Hills residence and shot Jackson. He was quickly rushed to a local hospital, however, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Pop Smoke is best known for Welcome to the Party, the critically acclaimed lead single from his debut 2019 mixtape, Meet the Woo.

Less than two weeks prior to his death, the musician released his highly anticipated follow-up effort, Meet the Woo 2.

Welcome to the Party became a global phenomenon last August after being re-released twice with features from not only Skepta, but Nicki Minaj.

In the wake of his death, a number of musicians — including 50 Cent and Chance the Rapper — along with his fans, took to Twitter to express their condolences.

Here’s what they had to say:

No such thing as success with out jealousy, treachery comes from those who are close. R.i.P pic.twitter.com/OZxKtpPZog — 50cent (@50cent) February 19, 2020

Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 19, 2020

throw 2020 in the trash. pop smoke was gonna be on the top charts, this was gonna be his year. i’m not feelin it today 😕🧡 pic.twitter.com/xlh6caRbXt — laura marie (@cookieflicker) February 19, 2020

I keep waking up to news of people dying. Cherish your loved ones & tell them you love them when you have the chance.

R.I.P Pop Smoke. What has the world come to, we just lost a young man who was on top of his game & still had potential to get even bigger over a robbery…😢 — Chris💰🔌 (@KrsssXO) February 19, 2020

you're forever in our heart pop smoke!💔💔🌹 pic.twitter.com/5IWuij3qQC — that g (@x_dammyy) February 19, 2020

Jackson was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on July 20, 1999.

Many on social media blamed the rapper for his own death after posting his own address on his Instagram account a day prior.

Between two and six suspects fled the scene and as of this writing, have not been caught, according to the LA Times.

Global News has reached out to a representative of Pop Smoke and the LAPD seeking further comment.