Canada

Train derails in northwestern Ontario near Emo and is leaking crude oil

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 9:16 am
Updated February 19, 2020 9:17 am
Crude oil is leaking near Emo, Ont. .
A train has derailed near a northwestern Ontario town and several of the railcars are leaking crude oil.

CN Rail confirmed the derailment Wednesday morning and said Highway 602 has been blocked. The derailment happened at about 8:30 p.m. EST.

Emo is 136 km southeast of Kenora, near the Canada-U.S. border.

“At this time local emergency responders and provincial authorities are on-site and CN crews are responding,” said CN.

READ MORE: Guernsey, Sask. evacuated after CP freight train derailment

“Preliminary reports indicate that there are approximately 30 railcars derailed in various positions and there are several railcars leaking crude oil.  Preliminary reports are that no product has entered a waterway.

“There is no fire and no injuries are reported.  As a precaution, local responders have evacuated residents near the site. The cause of the incident is under investigation.”

A resident of the town tells Global News that the power was shut off to the townsite as a precaution to prevent possible fires.

More to come.

