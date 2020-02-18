Menu

Crime

Montreal police arrest Saint-Laurent borough murder suspect

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2020 9:51 pm
Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press, File
Montreal police arrested 40-year-old Selwin Chin, who is considered the main suspect in the murder committed on Feb.15 on Macdonald Street in the borough of Saint-Laurent.
The police’s major crimes unit investigators arrested the man overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Chin appeared at the Montreal courthouse on Tuesday afternoon and was charged with premeditated murder.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 2 injured in three separate overnight shootings: Montreal police

Officers received a 911 call at approximately 9:00 p.m. Saturday for a person who had been shot and injured near the intersection of Décarie Boulevard and MacDonald Street, just outside Côte-Vertu metro station.

When police arrived, they discovered a 40-year-old unconscious man with upper body gunshot wounds. The victim died from his injuries on the scene shortly after.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the suspect fled before they arrived.

— With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

40-year-old man dead after shooting in Ville Saint-Laurent
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeShootingMurderMontreal PoliceMontreal crimeCote-Vertu Metrocote-vertuSaint-Laurent shootingSaint-Laurent murder
