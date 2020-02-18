Montreal police arrest Saint-Laurent borough murder suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police arrested 40-year-old Selwin Chin, who is considered the main suspect in the murder committed on Feb.15 on Macdonald Street in the borough of Saint-Laurent.

The police’s major crimes unit investigators arrested the man overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Chin appeared at the Montreal courthouse on Tuesday afternoon and was charged with premeditated murder.

When police arrived, they discovered a 40-year-old unconscious man with upper body gunshot wounds. The victim died from his injuries on the scene shortly after.

Police say the suspect fled before they arrived.

— With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

