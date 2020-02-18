Historian for a day: Okanagan kids explore Canadian history for B.C. Heritage Week

Send this page to someone via email

Six home-school students took centre stage at the Okanagan Heritage Museum after preparing their projects for months.

They presented their hard work to friends, family and museum-goers, sharing their newfound knowledge about topics and people who helped shape Canada’s history.

“They are so excited to tell us this story of this person or something maybe they didn’t know before and it’s just amazing,” said Jen Garner with the Kelowna Museums Society.

The students shared the facts they dug up about basketball, Harriet Tubman, the First World War, Father Pandosy, Emily Carr and The Canadian Ballet to anyone who had a few minutes.

The day of fun and discovery is just one part of a week-long provincial celebration of the historical moments that shaped B.C., Heritage Week.

For a full schedule of events in the Okanagan visit okheritagesociety.com

