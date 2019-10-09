‘Hockey Week in Regina’ to feature Stanley Cup and more ahead of Heritage Classic

Send this page to someone via email

With the Saskatchewan Roughriders embarking on a three-game road trip this week, the doors to Mosaic Stadium are wide open for a whole new sport to set up shop on the turf.

While the ice-making hasn’t yet begun, Regina is already gearing up for the 2019 Tim Horton’s NHL Heritage Classic.

“The entire city is going to be rallying behind this event,” said Regina Director of Tourism Ashley Stone. “From Evraz Place to downtown to the Warehouse District, the whole city has wrapped its arms around this event.”

The NHL’s annual outdoor game will bring a stadium-sized match up between the Calgary Flames and the Winnipeg Jets to the Queen City on Oct 26. The Regina Pats and Calgary Hitmen will then take the ice in the “Prairie Classic” on Oct. 27.

But Stone says those games will only be a part of the Heritage Classic experience. Tourism Regina has declared Oct. 21-27 Hockey Week in Regina.

“From the 21st all the way to the 27th there’s going to be things going on. There’s going to be lots of events to get your hockey fix on.”

The event is expected to bring thousands of people to the Queen City. Regina Exhibition Association Limited has estimated it will have a $15 million to $18 million economic impact.

Fans stand for the Canadian national anthem before the matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Edmonton Oilers during the 2016 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at Investors Group Field on Oct. 23, 2016, in Winnipeg, Man. Minas Panagiotakis / Getty Images

“People are going to be spending dollars in our restaurants as well as retail and staying in our accommodations,” said Stone. “Especially with a group coming from Calgary as well as from Winnipeg there’s definitely going to be a big influx of visitors. The city is going to be booming.”

While they may be scarce, their are still hotel rooms available in Regina for the Heritage Classic weekend. Ticketmaster also shows tickets available for both the NHL and WHL games.

Here’s a look at a few of things you’ll be able to do during Hockey Week in Regina:

Do your best Austin Pratt impression at the Brandt Centre

Discussions relating to the Brandt Centre’s future will be led by Evraz Place using the organization’s master plan. File Photo / Global News

From Oct. 22-24, there will be free public skating at the Brandt Centre.

Take advantage of the offer from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the U of R Cougars Men’s & Women’s hockey teams on the Oct. 22, and from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the 23rd and 24th.

Get your game on in the Sticks road hockey tournament

The Sticks Ball Hockey Classic will bring some competitive road hockey action to City Plaza on Oct. 25th. File / Global News

The community-run Sticks Ball Hockey Tournament is back. The single-day event will pit 24 corporate teams against each other in City Plaza with big-time bragging rights on the line.

See one of professional sport’s most iconic trophies in person

Tyler Bozak and Jaden Schwartz of the St. Louis Blues raise the Stanley Cup at the Saskatchewan Legislature on July 6, 2019. File / Global News

Though full details on this opportunity haven’t yet been released, Stone confirmed that Lord Frederick Stanley’s famous Cup will make an appearance at some point during the festivities.