Rocket Report: Okanagan Heritage Museum hosting hockey exhibit

With Kelowna on the road tonight in Regina, this week’s Rocket Report is going to help you get your hockey fix in a little bit of a different way.
“Hockey: More Than Just a game” is a travelling exhibit from the Canadian Museum of History that’s currently on display at the Okanagan Heritage Museum.
“This exhibition is actually is sort of an interesting behind-the-scenes look at hockey,” said Amanda Snyder, curatorial manager at the Okanagan Heritage Museum.
“As the name suggests, it is really more about the game itself, there is a lot of information about the social influences cultural influences,” Snyder added.
The exhibit also showcases some of the game’s great history – from the local and national levels, plus the business side as well.
“This is actually Rocket Richard’s contract; it was written on a page of a day planner,” said Snyder, pointing at one display photo.
The business of broadcasting included in an interactive listening display that included a recording of Foster Hewitt from Toronto versus Detroit in 1945.
Museum visitors can even try their hand, or more precisely their voice, interactive play-by-play calling display.
The exhibit runs until Feb. 29, and admittance is by donation.
COMMENTS