Sports

Rocket Report: Okanagan Heritage Museum hosting hockey exhibit

By Travis Lowe Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 4:52 pm
Updated December 13, 2019 5:07 pm
Rocket Report: Okanagan Heritage Museum’s new hockey exhibit
The curatorial manager at the Okanagan Heritage Museum says its newest exhibit is “an interesting behind the scenes look at hockey.”

With Kelowna on the road tonight in Regina, this week’s Rocket Report is going to help you get your hockey fix in a little bit of a different way.

“Hockey: More Than Just a game” is a travelling exhibit from the Canadian Museum of History that’s currently on display at the Okanagan Heritage Museum.

“This exhibition is actually is sort of an interesting behind-the-scenes look at hockey,” said Amanda Snyder, curatorial manager at the Okanagan Heritage Museum.

“As the name suggests, it is really more about the game itself, there is a lot of information about the social influences cultural influences,” Snyder added.

The exhibit also showcases some of the game’s great history – from the local and national levels, plus the business side as well.

“This is actually Rocket Richard’s contract; it was written on a page of a day planner,” said Snyder, pointing at one display photo.

Hockey: More Than Just a Game is an exhibit that's currently on display at the Okanagan Heritage Museum in Kelowna.
Hockey: More Than Just a Game is an exhibit that's currently on display at the Okanagan Heritage Museum in Kelowna. Global News
Team jerseys on display at the exhibit.
Team jerseys on display at the exhibit. Global News
A display showcasing a vintage Kelowna Packers jersey.
A display showcasing a vintage Kelowna Packers jersey. Global News
Global News

The business of broadcasting included in an interactive listening display that included a recording of Foster Hewitt from Toronto versus Detroit in 1945.

Museum visitors can even try their hand, or more precisely their voice, interactive play-by-play calling display.

The exhibit runs until Feb. 29, and admittance is by donation.

