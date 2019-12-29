Menu

Contemorary Indigenous Art

Kelowna Art Gallery hosts exhibit showcasing historical Indigenous performers

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted December 29, 2019 9:36 pm
New exhibit takes center stage at Kelowna Art Gallery
WATCH: Sovereign Acts features the paintings, photos and videos of eight contemporary Indigenous artists.

An installation touring around the country has landed at the Kelowna Art Gallery to reveal a part of Indigenous history that some may not know.

Sovereign Acts features the paintings, photos and videos of eight contemporary Indigenous artists: Rebecca Belmore, Lori Blondeau, Dayna Danger, Robert Houle, James Luna, Shelley Niro, Adrian Stimson and Jeff Thomas.

The collection has been put together by Anishinaabe curator Wanda Nanibush and showcases work from artists that reveal another narrative of history, where T.V. shows and movies objectified Indigenous performers and their traditions for a colonial audience.

Sovereign Acts will be on display until March 1, 2020.

