Rick Zamperin: New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees isn’t ready to retire

Future Pro Football Hall of Fame member Drew Brees is not done playing just yet.

The 41-year-old quarterback announced on Instagram Tuesday that he will return for the 2020 National Football League season — and intends to do so with the New Orleans Saints.

Brees is an impending free agent but in his post, he obviously intends to re-sign with the NFC South powerhouse, writing, “My feelings about the 2020 season! I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it!!! Love you #WhoDatNation. Let’s make another run at it!”

A thumb injury in Week 2 of the 2019 season forced Brees to miss five games but he still managed to complete 74.3 per cent of his passes for 2,979 yards while throwing 27 TDs and just four interceptions and lead the Saints to another division title.

It is hard to imagine New Orleans without the NFL’s all-time passing yards and touchdown champion.

Brees guided the Saints to their only championship in Super Bowl XLIV after arriving in the Big Easy following the devastation caused by hurricane Katrina.

He helped resurrect the franchise, and by extension, the city, with his superb play on the field and how he embraced the challenge of helping rebuild the community.

It’s amazing to think that Brees, and fellow Hall of Famer Tom Brady, are still playing at an elite level after starting their careers in 2001 and 2000, respectfully.

At 41, how much more does Brees have in the tank?

Saints fans, and the rest of the NFL, will soon find out.