Tribute for victims of Iranian plane crash to be held at Edmonton City Hall

A tribute is being held Saturday in Edmonton to remember the Canadians who were killed when a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed minutes after takeoff from Tehran.

Reza Akbari, president of the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton, says the event is being held at 1 p.m. at city hall.

He says it’s important not to forget those who died and how they died.

Thirteen people from Edmonton, including nine Canadian citizens and four international students, were among the 176 people killed in January.

They included a medical doctor and her two daughters, two professors and a number of students from the University of Alberta.

Iran has admitted the plane was mistaken for a hostile target amid escalating tensions with the United States.

