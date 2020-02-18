Menu

2 Toronto residents escape unhurt after car falls through ice on Lake Simcoe

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 5:52 pm
Updated February 18, 2020 6:12 pm
Officers say the driver and passenger were ice-fishing and left their Toyota parked on the ice.
Officers say the driver and passenger were ice-fishing and left their Toyota parked on the ice. Police handout / Submitted

Two people from Toronto escaped unhurt after their car fell through ice on Lake Simcoe in Innisfil, Ont., Monday evening, South Simcoe police say.

On Monday at about 5:15 p.m., officers were called to Shore Acres Drive to investigate a car that went through a pressure crack on the lake, according to police.

Officers say the driver and passenger were ice-fishing and left their Toyota parked on the ice.

The two were driving off of frozen Lake Simcoe, when the front end of the vehicle broke through the ice, police add.

The car ended up partially submerged, but the occupants got out safely, officers say.

According to police, a bystander used a snow machine to pull the Toyota out of the water. The vehicle’s bumper was dislodged, and there was over two inches of water inside the vehicle, which was inoperable and had to be towed to Toronto, officers add.

Story continues below advertisement

South Simcoe police are reminding residents that no ice is ever safe.

“Ice can shift, be unpredictable and have varying thickness,” police say.

“We are glad that this incident ended happily and without any injuries. Please be safe and check with local hut operators before heading out.”

