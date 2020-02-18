1 dead after snowmobiling accident on Lake Simcoe: Orillia OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One man has died and another was transported to hospital after a snowmobiling accident on Lake Simcoe in Ramara, Ont., early Sunday, Orillia OPP say.

At about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police say they were called to investigate after someone reported that voices were heard screaming for help on Lake Simcoe at the area known as The Narrows.

The body of the driver, a 35-year-old Orillia man, was recovered from the water Sunday afternoon, Orillia OPP Const. Martin Hill told Global News, while a 27-year-old Orillia man was transported to the hospital for hypothermia.

“It’s open water, so they drove right into open water,” Hill said. “It was 4:30 a.m., so it was very low visibility.”

The post-mortem examination for the 35-year-old happened on Monday, but the results still haven’t been released, Hill added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

