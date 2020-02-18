Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police cadets step in to stop Smith Street assault on pregnant woman

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 4:59 pm
Winnipeg Police Cadets
Winnipeg police say cadets were able to stop an assault on a pregnant woman Monday. File / Global News

Police say cadets were able to step in to stop a man they caught assaulting a pregnant woman on a downtown Winnipeg street Monday night.

The man and woman were both intoxicated, according to police, when they got into an argument in the 200 block of Smith Street shortly after 7 p.m.

Police say the man pulled out an edged weapon and threatened both the woman and her unborn child before he knocked her to the ground and started physically assaulting her.

READ MORE: Winnipeg teens charged in Winkler liquor store robbery

Cadets in the area saw what was happening and were able to intervene.

The man was later arrested and the woman was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Police had no update on her condition Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

A 24-year-old man is charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and three counts of failing to comply with a court order.

Winnipeg police outline details of violent liquor store assault
Winnipeg police outline details of violent liquor store assault
