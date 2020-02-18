Guelph Police Service dog General retires after 8 years with the service

After eight years and countless arrests, Guelph police service dog General is heading off into retirement.
Guelph police have also announced that the German Shepherd’s handler, Const. Greg MacArthur, is also leaving and joining the Woodstock Police Service.
MacArthur joined Guelph police in 2008 as a patrol officer and was partnered with General four years later. General was trained in the detection of human scent, firearms and narcotics.
In 2016, the two were recognized by the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers as utility team of the year, beating out over 900 teams across North America.
Guelph police said General will enjoy his retirement by living with MacArthur and his family.
The service thanked MDM Insurance Services, Royal Canin Canada and the University of Guelph Veterinarian College for their support and care of General.
