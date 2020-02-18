Guelph Police Service dog General retires after 8 years with the service

Send this page to someone via email

After eight years and countless arrests, Guelph police service dog General is heading off into retirement.

Guelph police have also announced that the German Shepherd’s handler, Const. Greg MacArthur, is also leaving and joining the Woodstock Police Service.

“They have done extraordinary work over their careers,” Guelph police said in a statement. “[They] were an absolute asset to both the Guelph Police Service and the overall community.”

MacArthur joined Guelph police in 2008 as a patrol officer and was partnered with General four years later. General was trained in the detection of human scent, firearms and narcotics.

In 2016, the two were recognized by the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers as utility team of the year, beating out over 900 teams across North America.

Guelph police said General will enjoy his retirement by living with MacArthur and his family.

The service thanked MDM Insurance Services, Royal Canin Canada and the University of Guelph Veterinarian College for their support and care of General.

CST Greg MacArthur & #K9General will be finishing their careers with the #GuelphPolice on February 17th. General will officially retire & CST MacArthur will be continuing his career with the #WoodstockPolice. Good luck Greg & enjoy your retirement General! You will be missed! pic.twitter.com/ht2ztv1oZX — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) February 14, 2020