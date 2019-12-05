Winnipeg police dog Banner dies, saluted by WPS members

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police confirmed Thursday one of their good boys has died.

Banner, who was a furry member of the K-9 unit, died Wednesday at Bridgwater Veterinary Services.

Winnipegger Cassie Maeren posted on social media that she witnessed Banner and his handler heading into the vet Wednesday.

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Police Service Dog Banner. PSD Banner was a Dual Purpose Canine and has served with the Canine Unit since 2014. You will be missed by all. pic.twitter.com/Lvsnx6TP06 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 5, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

“Fast forward an hour or so and tons of other police cars show up at the vet and are parked all around the building,” she said. “A bunch of officers get out of their cars and are standing at the door to meet the handler who is walking out with a large box.

“The handler loads the box into the back of the K-9 unit vehicle and everyone appears to be crying and hugging.” Tweet This

The officers then got back into their cruisers, she said, then all the units turned on their lights and slowly drove away.

“It was a absolutely beautiful send off for the police K-9 and although it was devastating to see this it made me so happy to see the respect and honour that was given to that dog by his handler and other police officers,” she said.

Banner was featured in the Winnipeg Police Services 2018 Calendar.

The WPS is one of the few police services in Canada that has its own in-house breeding program, and currently has 10 K-9 teams as part of the Special Operations Unit. The dogs are trained to help take down fleeing suspects and some are trained for other jobs including sniffing out illegal drugs, explosives and more.

Story continues below advertisement

The WPS uses Belgian Malinois dogs, with a sprinkling of German Shepherds.