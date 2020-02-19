Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigating after truck driver goes through Wet’suwet’en supporters’ Manitoba blockade

By Joe Scarpelli Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 6:00 am
Truck driver goes through Manitoba blockade set up by Wet’suwet’en supporters
RCMP are investigating after a truck driver refused to stop for a group of protesters -- allegedly hitting at least one of the demonstrators -- while they blocked Highway 75 near Morris, Man., Monday.

RCMP are investigating after a truck driver refused to stop for a group of protesters — allegedly hitting at least one of the demonstrators — while they blocked Highway 75 near Morris, Man., Monday, police say.

A handful of protesters had set up along the highway, temporarily blocking southbound traffic to one lane. Demonstrators were briefly holding up semi-trailers before letting them on their way after handing over information about treaty rights.

One driver, captured on video by Global News, appeared to ignore two protesters standing on the road. The driver is seen attempting to drive around them in the right lane before two more protesters on the shoulder ran out in front of the truck.

The driver then turns back into the left lane in an attempt to avoid the blockade a second time.

READ MORE: Wet’suwet’en supporters set up blockade on Hwy. 75 in Manitoba

Story continues below advertisement

Mike Hawkins said he was one of the protesters who attempted to stop the semi and was injured in the process.

“He decided just to run the blockade and try to run us over there because he was running straight for us and I stuck my hand out and my front arm, my hand caught the fender there and jarred my elbow and my shoulder there and that hurt,” Hawkins said.

Police said the semi that was involved was stopped by officers following the incident and information was taken from the driver before he was allowed to proceed.

Mike Hawkins said he was injured when a semi-trailer drove through the blockade.
Mike Hawkins said he was injured when a semi-trailer drove through the blockade. Malika Karim/Global

Officers are also reviewing the video of the incident and will not speak about potential charges until the investigation is over, according to a Manitoba RCMP spokesperson.

The Monday protest was part of a Canada-wide movement aiming to shut down the country’s economy in the wake of RCMP enforcement of a court injunction against the Wet’suwet’en members blocking construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline near Houston, B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP moved into the traditional, unceded Wet’suwet’en territory on Feb. 6.

READ MORE: Timeline of Wet’suwet’en solidarity protests and the dispute that sparked them

The $6.6-billion Coastal GasLink project is meant to carry natural gas from northeastern B.C. to Kitimat.

The company has signed benefits agreements with all 20 elected Indigenous councils along the route.

But hereditary chiefs who oppose the project say elected councils only have jurisdiction over First Nations reserves. The hereditary chiefs claim authority over rights and title to land that was never covered by treaty.

Protesters block rail traffic in support of Wet’suwet’en First Nation west of Winnipeg
Protesters block rail traffic in support of Wet’suwet’en First Nation west of Winnipeg
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPManitobaProtestPolice investigationWet'suwet'enMorrisB.C. PipelineManitoba Wet'suwet'en Blockade Investigationprotester injuryrailway bloackade
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.