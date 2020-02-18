RCMP warns business owners in Moncton of counterfeit money scam

In the past six weeks, police said they have received 31 reports of local merchants that counterfeit Canadian $10, $20, $50 and $100 bills that were used to purchase goods and services.

READ MORE: New Brunswick woman loses $11K to internet scam

According to police, the fake money was only noticed following the transaction.

“Some reports of counterfeit money have come from banks,” police said.

READ MORE: New Brunswick RCMP issue warning about ‘gifting cloud’ scheme

According to authorities, there are identifying marks that indicate the bills are fake, such as poor quality, different material, the bills have differences in size and shape and several of the bills have five black, double bars on both sides.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation into counterfeit bills is encouraged to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP.