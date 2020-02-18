Menu

Crime

RCMP warns business owners in Moncton of counterfeit money scam

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 1:22 pm
Image of a counterfeit Canadian $50 bill taken by police. .
Image of a counterfeit Canadian $50 bill taken by police. . Codiac Regional RCMP

The Codiac Regional RCMP said recent reports of counterfeit Canadian currency has been circulating in Moncton, N.B., and they’re urging business owners to be on the lookout.

In the past six weeks, police said they have received 31 reports of local merchants that counterfeit Canadian $10, $20, $50 and $100 bills that were used to purchase goods and services.

According to police, the fake money was only noticed following the transaction.

“Some reports of counterfeit money have come from banks,” police said.

According to authorities, there are identifying marks that indicate the bills are fake, such as poor quality, different material, the bills have differences in size and shape and several of the bills have five black, double bars on both sides.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation into counterfeit bills is encouraged to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP.

