Ontario teachers’ strikes: Programs and camps available for kids on Feb. 21 in Simcoe County

On Friday, Ontario’s four teachers’ unions are planning to strike across the province, which will result in a complete shutdown of the public education system for the day.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF), Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) and Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) all plan to strike Feb. 21.

With the province-wide teachers’ strike happening on Friday, some parents are scrambling to find childcare for their kids. Here’s a list of what children and teens can do that day:

List of programs and camps in Simcoe County Friday:

Barrie: On Friday, there will day camp programs available at the East Bayfield Community Centre (EBCC) and Holly Community Centre. Activities at both facilities are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both locations have flexible drop-off and pick-up options, between 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. and 4 p.m. Currently, there’s a waiting list for the EBCC. Parents can register their kids online.

Clearview: There will be parent and tot skating at the Stayner Arena and Community Centre from 10:30 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. for children four and under. There will also be shinny hockey at the same location from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. for $5 per person. Public skating will be available from 12:30 pm. to 1:20 p.m., at a cost of $2 per adult and $1 per child.

Shinny hockey will be available at the Creemore Arena and Community Centre from 3 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. for $5 per person.

Collingwood: The town is offering public swim time on Friday, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Centennial Aquatic Centre. Regular admission fees and policies will be in effect.

There will also be shinny hockey for high school-aged kids from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and for elementary school-aged kids from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Eddie Bush Memorial Arena. Admission for shinny is $5 per person and full equipment is required.

Families can also visit the Collingwood Museum and the Collingwood Public Library during regular hours. The Centennial Aquatic Centre and town arenas and rinks are available for their regular-scheduled programming as well.

Essa: On Friday, there will be pickup and drop-in basketball at the Angus gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $3 per person. At the Angus arena, there will also be shinny hockey for children ages 7 to 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., parent and tot skating from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., general shinny from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., shinny for kids ages 11 to 14 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and shinny for kids ages 15 to 18 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

New Tecumseth: Programming is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $35 at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre in Alliston, Ont. Morning and afternoon care is available and costs $5.20 each. Parents can contact 705-435-4030, ext. 1500 or 1621, to register their children.

Orillia: The city will be offering a day camp at Rotary Place at 100 University Ave. on Friday for children ages 7 to 12. Extended care is also available before and after the camp’s regular hours. A maximum of 20 spots are available and there will be a waitlist if the limit is exceeded. Registration is available online.

