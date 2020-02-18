Menu

Health

No new novel coronavirus cases under investigation in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2020 12:06 pm
Updated February 18, 2020 12:12 pm
WHO reports 92 cases of human-to-human spread of COVID-19 outside China
WATCH ABOVE: WHO reports 92 cases of human-to-human spread of COVID-19 outside China.

TORONTO – Ontario now has no novel coronavirus cases under investigation.

A daily update from the provincial government shows that 421 people have been tested in the province over the past several weeks, and nearly all were negative for the virus.

Three people in Ontario tested positive for the virus, called COVID-19, all of whom had a recent travel history to the affected area in China.

At least one of the cases has since completely recovered, with tests showing she no longer has the virus in her system.

READ MORE: Canada’s health minister to visit CFB Trenton where hundreds under quarantine

There have been eight confirmed cases in Canada, including five in British Columbia.

In China, more than 72,000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus – mostly in the central province of Hubei – and more than 1,800 people have died.

Canadians quarantined on cruise ship in Japan to come home
© 2020 The Canadian Press
