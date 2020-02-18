Enhanced security screening now in place at Toronto City Hall

Send this page to someone via email

Anyone heading to Toronto City Hall will now have to go through enhanced security before getting let into the building.

As of Tuesday, visitors are required to go through added screening before entering the rotunda, including a walk-through metal detector.

People will also be asked to empty their pockets and will have their bags searched.

Meanwhile, visitors are limited to entering through the front doors and parking garage entrances.

The City said it’s the same type of screening that has been required to enter the council chambers since December 2018, but this change was made to expand a secure space to the rest of the building.

Visitors who want to access the information desk, library, or washrooms don’t have to go through screening.

City employees and people with access cards will be able to bypass the new security measures.