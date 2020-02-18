Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Enhanced security screening now in place at Toronto City Hall

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 11:55 am
Toronto City Hall is seen in this file photo.
Toronto City Hall is seen in this file photo. Matthew Bingley/Global News

Anyone heading to Toronto City Hall will now have to go through enhanced security before getting let into the building.

As of Tuesday, visitors are required to go through added screening before entering the rotunda, including a walk-through metal detector.

People will also be asked to empty their pockets and will have their bags searched.

READ MORE: Airport-style screening soon to be implemented at Toronto city hall

Meanwhile, visitors are limited to entering through the front doors and parking garage entrances.

The City said it’s the same type of screening that has been required to enter the council chambers since December 2018, but this change was made to expand a secure space to the rest of the building.

Visitors who want to access the information desk, library, or washrooms don’t have to go through screening.

Story continues below advertisement

City employees and people with access cards will be able to bypass the new security measures.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TorontoCity of Torontotoronto city hallToronto City Hall SecurityCity of Toronto securityToronto city hall screeningToronto city hall metal detector
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.