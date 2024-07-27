Ontario road trips: make a visit to Manitoulin Island, the world’s largest freshwater island

This article is the fifth in Global News’ Ontario road trips series, offering getaways to some fun locales across the province. Our first adventure took us to Paris, our second stop was Elora, our third was Goderich and our fourth was Leamington.

A crown jewel of the Great Lakes and proudly boasting as the largest freshwater island in the world, Manitoulin Island is a must-see this summer.

The picturesque island of waterfalls, rocky shorelines, vast wilderness, quaint communities and rich Indigenous culture has something for everyone.

Known in Ojibwe as Spirit Island, Manitoulin is home to six First Nations communities.

How to get there

The island off Lake Huron is accessible either by driving north along Highway 400 to the Trans-Canada Highway, then onto Highway 6 to the Heritage Swing Bride, into the community of Little Current, or south by taking the ferry boat across from Tobermory to South Baymouth.

Those wanting to set sail to the island can take some time to explore the lakeside community of Tobermory — a three-hour drive from Toronto — with lots of local restaurants and beautiful shorelines. While waiting for the boat, people can take a local tour on a glass-bottom boat to see shipwrecks, go scuba diving in Lake Huron or check out other local sights like Flowerpot Island, which is part of the Fathom Five National Marine Park.

View image in full screen The MS Chi-Cheemaun is a passenger and vehicle ferry that traverses Lake Huron between Tobermory on the Bruce Peninsula and South Baymouth on Manitoulin Island. On July 7, 2024. Sawyer Bogdan/Global News

While different ships have serviced island travellers and residents since 1917, the MS Chi-Cheemaun is celebrating its 50th year in service this summer, with options for people to do a walk-on day trip to the island, take a car or even ride their bike onto the boat to enjoy the many trails and pathways on the other side.

Passengers can enjoy views of Lake Huron and small islands throughout the journey, passing the Cove Island Lighthouse and Fitzwilliam Island before docking in South Baymouth.

View image in full screen Cove Island Lighthouse in Lake Huron off the shore of Tobermory, Ont., on July 7, 2024. Sawyer Bogdan/Global News

What to do

View image in full screen Whether by bike or car, travellers should know they will need a mode of transportation to get around once on the island, as there is no public transport and it is pretty large!.

Once on the island, people can explore the quaint community of South Baymouth — with several local restaurants positioned right where the ferry boat docks, serving locally caught fish — or stay at a nearby motel or cabin rental. People can walk along the harbour and view the community’s two Range Front Lighthouses, established in 1898 to guide boats to shore.

From there, visitors can travel by car or, for the more adventurous, by bike to other communities and sights throughout the island.

The community of Providence Bay features a beautiful boardwalk overlooking the sandy beach along Lake Huron. People can grab an ice cream cone at Huron Island Time or explore The Mutchmore and Providence Peace Cafe to find works by local artisans and some fun vintage finds.

To the north shore of the island is the town of Gore Bay. Walking along the water, visitors can enjoy the rocky shores and go for a swim or visit the Gore Bay Harbour Centre. The centre hosts workshops by local Manitoulin Island artisans and displays their work throughout the year. Those looking to learn a bit about the local waters can head up the Harbour Centre’s third floor to the William Purvis Marine Museum, which focuses on preserving the nautical history of the Great Lakes.

While in Gore Bay, people can explore Split Rail Brewing Co., one of the island’s two local craft breweries, and sample local flavours like Hawberry Ale, or visit some of the many local eating establishments, such as Buoy’s Eatery and Purvis Fish and Chips.

Those looking for something more unique can stop by the Linen and Lavender Boutique on the outskirts of Gore Bay. Set up in an 1800s log cabin, it has become a must-visit location when in the area, with a carefully curated collection of household items and homemade gifts.

Just a short drive away from Gore Bay is the village of Kagawong, known for Bridal Veil Falls. Visitors can cool off in the pool of water at the bottom of the falls or go for a walk behind them. The community also has a few local shops and an outdoor market every Wednesday with local artisans and farmers.

View image in full screen View from the top of Bridal Veil Falls in Kagawong, Ont., on July 7, 2024. Sawyer Bogdan/Global News

Exploring the island’s great outdoors

For the more adventurous, there are many trails and paths to explore throughout the island by bike or foot.

The Cup and Saucer Nature Reserve in Sheguiandah is a loop trail that goes to the top of the Niagara Escarpment, offering views over West Bay and Lake Manitou, and is 14 kilometres long.

View image in full screen Bridal Veil Falls’ trail system map in Kagawong, Ont. On July 7, 2024. Sawyer Bogdan/Global News

The Bridal Veil Falls trail system in Kagawong connects the community to Bridal Veil Falls and is suitable for families. If you start on the side of the trials with the falls, you can walk through the town, take a break at the Manitoulin Chocolate Works on the other side and relax with a sweet treat before returning.

View image in full screen Chocolate display case inside Manitoulin Chocolate Works in Kagawong on July 7, 2024. Sawyer Bogdan/Global News

View image in full screen Frozen chocolate from Manitoulin Chocolate Works in Kagawong on July 7, 2024. Sawyer Bogdan/Global News

The Bebamikawe Memorial Trail Head in Wikwemikong First Nation, located off Beach Road, is 14 kilometres long and considered easy to intermediate, with lookout points.

These are just a few of the many trails and hiking paths to explore throughout the island.

Where to stay

Those looking for a place to stay have plenty of options, with several motels along the harbour in South Baymouth near the ferry and some along Highway 16 just outside of town.

View image in full screen Huron Motor Lodge in South Baymouth July 3, 2024. Sawyer Bogdan/Global News

View image in full screen Sawyer Bogdan/Global News

Heading across the swing bridge is the Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre in Little Current. Owned in partnership with six local First Nations and a tourism company, the hotel overlooks the water just past the swing bridge, with a restaurant that features local produce and a modern take on Indigenous cuisine.

While in Gore Bay, both The Inn at Gore Bay and the Queen’s Inn bed and breakfast are good options near the water.

But these are just a few of the many accommodation options on the island.

Whether you enjoy a fast-paced active vacation or a more leisurely rest in nature, Manitoulin has it all.